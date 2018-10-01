Brazilian carrier Latam Airlines offers inflight Wi-Fi

Brazil's largest airline Latam Airlines has started the rollout of Internet access for some of its flights.

The offering, provided by inflight internet and entertainment provider Gogo, is available in the carrier's domestic routes and will soon be extended to flights to destinations in Latin America.

Nine A319 aircraft have been equipped to provide the service. It is expected that about 30 Airbus A319 and A320 planes will offer the service by year end, with 90 planes due to provide in-flight connectivity in the next 12 months.

The service will cost 7,50 reais ($1,86) per hour, with options available for messaging and e-mail use as well as web browsing and streaming services.

"[Offering in-flight Wi-Fi] is part of the transformation of our experience on board and aims to give an option to the passenger who wants to be connected at all times," said Jerome Cadier, chief executive at Latam Airlines Brazil.

Other airlines in Brazil have already been offering on-flight Wi-Fi in the last couple of years.

At Gol, more than 90 planes are fitted in with the Gogo technology since its launch in October 2016 - a month earlier, Avianca launched its own service, provided by Global Eagle Entertainment.