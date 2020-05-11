Brazilian founder features in global ranking of female AI leaders

A Brazilian startup founder has emerged as one of the world's top female leaders in shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

The Women Leaders in AI global list released by IBM listed Karla Capela, founder of Brazilian provider of legal management solutions Koy Inteligência Jurídica, as one of the 35 main female leaders in AI from 12 countries in the annual ranking.

The list, topped this year by Tiphanie Combre, senior director of AI and automation at ADP, celebrates women who have excelled in using natural language processing and IBM's IA platform Watson to improve the efficiency in business processes and drive better customer and employee experiences.

The first Brazilian to be part of the ranking was Walkiria Marchetti, CIO of local banking giant Bradesco, who was included in the previous edition of the list.

"Artificial intelligence will be at the heart of business transformation in the next decade and for us to be able to mitigate bias in the future, we need women and diverse teams at the forefront of AI," said Michelle Peluso, senior vice president of digital sales and chief marketing officer at IBM, who also serves as the global leader for IBM's Women's Initiative.

Alongside the list, IBM also released a study on diversity in AI, carried out in partnership with Morning Consult based on interviews with more than 3,200 AI professionals globally. The study noted that 85% of AI professionals believe that the sector has become more diverse in recent years; of these, 91% think this change is having a positive impact.

Conversely, 74% of AI professionals polled who believe that diversity has not improved say that the industry must become more diverse to fulfill its potential.

According to the study, women in AI around the world are almost five times more vulnerable than men when it comes to career advancement being negatively impacted by their gender.