Brazilian government wants Tesla factory

The Brazilian government is in talks with Tesla around potentially setting up a manufacturing plant in the Latin country.

Negotiations with Elon Musk's company and the presentation of a business plan for the potential factory will be part of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro's "extensive agenda" during an upcoming visit to the United States planned for next month and announced on Friday (21).

This follows an initial meeting that took place last Thursday (20) involving science and technology minister Marcos Pontes, senator Eduardo Bolsonaro and other Brazilian politicians with William Popp, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Brazil.

If the Brazilian government is successful in its negotiations, the plan is that the factory will be built in the city of Criciúma, in the southern state of Santa Catarina.

Tesla already has factories in the US and China, and a new facility in Germany is currently being built.

The news around the efforts to get Tesla to build its electric cars in Brazil follows Audi's announcement last week that it would invest 10 million reais ($2.2 million) to roll out 200 electric car charging stations in the next couple of years.