Brazilian unicorn cries out for foreign techies

Brazil's largest fintech Nubank is looking to recruit hundreds of technology professionals as it plows ahead with efforts to reach out to the country's 60 million unbanked consumers.

The São Paulo-based company is positioned as one of the top 5 credit card issuers in Brazil and the largest challenger bank in the world outside Asia. Having received recent investments from companies including Chinese tech giant Tencent, Nubank's valuation is estimated to exceed $4 billion.

To support its expansion, the firm plans to boost its 1,300-strong workforce with an additional 400 roles, including mobile software engineers, data scientists, product managers, customer experience analysts and other functions. The vacancies are available for anyone who fits the bill, but international talent is particularly welcome.

Read this In-demand big data skills: a mix of old and new Enterprises have to decide whether to look at hiring new talent for big data or infusing existing data management talent with new skills. Read More

"We seek [international] professionals because we want the world's best team, so we need to take a global approach of competing for talent, bringing the best people to help us tackle our challenges regardless of where in the world they may be right now," says Nubank's co-founder, Cristina Junqueira.

There are opportunities to work in Brazil as well as Mexico City and Berlin, where the company launched an engineering center in 2017. All roles are focused on the Brazilian operation.

The firm actively seeks international candidates online and in recruitment events at the world's best universities. It already has professionals from over 25 countries in its workforce including India, Australia, Canada, US and Holland. While Nubank encourages potential candidates to learn some Portuguese before coming over, the company's main language is English.

The company offers benefits such as health and life insurance, subsidized meals and transport, as well as maternity and paternity leave. Nubank is also keen to have a diverse workforce and encourages applications from the LGBT community, which represents 30 percent of the workforce. Women account for 40 percent of the staff across all levels of seniority.