Break into a cybersecurity career with 75% off a certification course subscription

The cybersecurity industry is booming and, as the demand for secure and protected digital technology grows across every industry from banking to healthcare, it's only getting bigger. The cybersecurity market is projected to grow from a nearly $172 billion industry in 2023 to a nearly $425 billion industry in 2030 -- that's a 146% increase in only seven years, according to a report by Fortune Business Insights. So what does that mean for you, an aspiring cybersecurity specialist? Now is your chance to get your foot in the door.

Maybe you've contemplated pursuing a formal cybersecurity education to make your way into the burgeoning industry. But a formal education is by no means the only way you can start learning and honing your cybersecurity specialist skills. If you want to gain expertise on the topic on your own time using resources that come from a trusted platform -- without the weekly demand of classes or the high price of an accredited university's bootcamp -- consider an InfoSec4TC Platinum Membership that for a limited time, is on sale for $70 -- 75% off its original price of $280.

This lifetime access to cybersecurity training offers a network of constantly updating resources, starting with a set of over 90 courses covering over 1,800 hours of information.

This membership does not give you a cybersecurity specialist certification, but it is a learning program with a 4.9-star rating on Trustpilot. The InfoSec4TC Platinum membership equips you with access to study materials that you can use to prepare for InfoSec4TC exams. Courses cover a range of topics, including basic IT, risk management, cloud computing, ethical hacking, coding with Python, and more.

Once you are an InfoSec4TC Platinum Member, you also get access to a bank of study materials like practice tests. If you are planning on taking the official certification exams, these tools could help you pass it with ease and save on exam fees.

Users also get access to a community of over 1,000 other IT students, an essential networking tool to connect you to your next work opportunity. Talk to your peers in private social media groups and compare progress by checking your student portal. Once you're ready to join the cybersecurity workforce, you will also be able to schedule one free career consultation and planning session to talk through career goals and gain insight into the industry.

