Broadcom moves its Symantec, CA software portfolios to Google Cloud

Broadcom will deliver its suite of Symantec and enterprise operations software including CA on Google Cloud.

Under a strategic partnership, Broadcom said the partnership with Google Cloud will strengthen its "cloud services integration" throughout its portfolio of security, operations and DevOps applications.

Broadcom said that it has migrated its Symantec Web Security Service and Cloud Access Security Broker onto Google Cloud and will soon move its other cybersecurity applications. Broadcom said the move modernized its security stack and improved service delivery. Here's a look at how Broadcom built its software portfolio.

According to Broadcom, Google Cloud's infrastructure accelerates its development, cuts latency and scales more easily and enables it to diversify its public Internet options.

For Google Cloud, landing a big SaaS player like Broadcom is a good win. Amazon Web Services frequently touts software vendors that ride on its infrastructure.

Under the partnership, Broadcom will utilize Google Cloud's analytics tools including Dataproc, Cloud SQL and Bigtable.

Although Broadcom's move to Google Cloud started with its security software the company's business management, testing, DevOps, AIOps and agile management applications will also migrate.