Broadcom beats Q1 expectations, gives solid Q2 outlook

Broadcom on Thursday delivered first quarter financial results slightly above expectations.

The company's non-GAAP diluted earnings per share came to $6.61. Revenue was $6.655 billion for the first quarter, up 14 percent from the prior year period.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $6.55 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.

"This growth reflects the critical role our technology franchises play in this environment of accelerated digital transformation," CEO and President Hock Tan said in a statement.

By segment, Broadcom's semiconductor business represented 74 percent of total sales in the first quarter. The segment brought in $4.908 billion, up 17 percent year-over-year.

The infrastructure software business grew 5 percent year-over-year, bringing in $1.747 billion in revenue. It now accounts for 26 percent of total sales.

Broadcom offered second quarter revenue guidance of approximately $6.5 billion, an expected increase of 13 percent from the prior year period.

Analysts are expecting review of $6.33 billion.