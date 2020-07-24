Browser extension Hugo shows shareable pop-out meeting notes on top of webpages

I have my browser open all day when I work, and I often jot notes down about websites I visit. Now I have discovered Hugo, I can do everything in one place – my browser.

The Hugo browser extension for Chrome stores my notes alongside my meetings in a central location so I can share them. I can create meeting agendas in Google Calendar, and also share my meeting notes. Hugo also has an iOS app with Android and MacOS in the works.

I can write meeting notes directly into my browser and post the notes to Slack if I want to share them. The notes are categorised so that I can search for them too.

Everything is stored in my Google Calendar. I do not need to change tabs. When I create a meeting using Google Calendar, buttons allow me to create an agenda and take notes that are linked to the event.

Links mean that the notes you take can be shared with others in the meeting – even if they do not have Hugo installed. It will also organise notes based on your Microsoft365 calendar and add them to its index.

The extension allows me to jot down notes without bringing up a new tab. The meeting notes are organised based on the meetings you have in your Google Calendar so you do not need to file your documents in other folders.

If you are not in Google Calendar, you can click the icon to invoke the extension. Hugo integrates with conferencing apps such as Zoom, BlueJeans, and Google Meet, Slack, and CRM platforms such as Salesforce, and Hubspot.

Hugo

It also integrates with service desk and workflow software such as Zendesk, Jira Service desk, and Freshdesk, Confluence and Zapier.

Josh Lowy, CEO and co-founder of Hugo said: "The new extension – which has already had more than 5,000 downloads – makes meeting prep, note-taking and knowledge sharing easier by not making you have to continually switch between meeting notes and another web page."

Hugo is free for teams of up to 40 Hugo users and comes with unlimited notes and agendas – offered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Hugo bot on its website, all organizations that sign up with this offer will "keep the COVID-19 pricing plan currently to get started with Hugo without worrying about payment."

The pro version of the software for up to 100 users costs $399 per month.

I like the fact that it seems to connect everything together so I do not have to find where I posted, or saved something. The Hugo extension indexes notes based on who attends the meeting, and organisies my notes.

I like that Hugo keeps everything in sync and in one place in Google. However, if you are concerned about Google knowing even more about you than it already does, then Hugo is not for you.

But if you want a simpler work life, and threaded notes that actually relate to each other, then you might want to try it.

