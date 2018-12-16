Brydge keyboard for Slate, OnePlus 6T McLaren, Kindle and wearable purchase considerations (MobileTechRoundup show #454)

December is a pretty slow period in mobile tech with companies gearing up for CES and MWC, but Kevin and I were still able to ramble on for 71 minutes on MobileTechRoundup show #454 with thoughts on a new phone, Pixel Slate keyboard, and more.

  • Hands on with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition
  • A week with the Brydge G-Type Keyboard for the Pixel Slate
  • Apple reportedly looking to dump Intel / Qualcomm for iPhone modems
  • Would you pay for Windows as a consumer subscription?
  • Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13 and 15 unveiled
  • What's the best device we bought in 2018
  • Matt is visiting the T-Mobile store this morning to pick a smartwatch
  • Kevin is debating the purchase of a Kindle Oasis
  • Chrome OS 71 arrives with a ton of new features
  • Any.do integrates with Gmail on Chromebooks and Chrome browser

Running time: 71 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 83MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

