Brydge keyboard for Slate, OnePlus 6T McLaren, Kindle and wearable purchase considerations (MobileTechRoundup show #454)

December is a pretty slow period in mobile tech with companies gearing up for CES and MWC, but Kevin and I were still able to ramble on for 71 minutes on MobileTechRoundup show #454 with thoughts on a new phone, Pixel Slate keyboard, and more.
- Hands on with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition
- A week with the Brydge G-Type Keyboard for the Pixel Slate
- Apple reportedly looking to dump Intel / Qualcomm for iPhone modems
- Would you pay for Windows as a consumer subscription?
- Samsung Notebook 9 Pen 13 and 15 unveiled
- What's the best device we bought in 2018
- Matt is visiting the T-Mobile store this morning to pick a smartwatch
- Kevin is debating the purchase of a Kindle Oasis
- Chrome OS 71 arrives with a ton of new features
- Any.do integrates with Gmail on Chromebooks and Chrome browser
Running time: 71 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 83MB)
