Build your own monster AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X system for under $7,000

Got your eye on the new monster 64-core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X CPU? With the CPU itself costing almost the same as four iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets, a system like this is never going to be classed as "budget" or "affordable," but you will get an absolute beast of a system that will tackle pretty much anything you can throw at it.
So, here's what you need:
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
Let's start with the CPU
Here's the core of the build -- the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X. The core count is a world's first for a HEDT (High-End Desktop) processor, and it is squarely aimed at the high-end 3D rendering, visual effects, and video professionals.
- CPU Socket Type: Socket sTRX4
- # of Cores: 64-Core
- # of Threads: 128
- Operating Frequency: 2.9 GHz
- Max Turbo Frequency: Up to 4.3 GHz
- L1 Cache: 4MB
- L2 Cache: 32MB
- L3 Cache: 256MB
- Architecture: 7nm
- RAM Types: DDR4 3200
- Memory Channel: 4
- PCI Express Revision: 4.0
- Thermal Design Power: 280W
GIGABYTE TRX40 AORUS MASTER
The Motherboard
There are over a dozen Socket TRX40 motherboards available, and one of those is the GIGABYTE TRX40 AORUS MASTER (the processor socket is different to older Threadripper CPUs).
Apart from having an updated socket, this board is designed from the ground up to cope with the thermal demands of the Threadripper 3990X. It also features a whole host of things you expect on a high-end board, from 3 x M.2 ports, support for 256GB of RAM, 6 x SATA ports, and loads of USB ports.$500 at Newegg
G.SKILL Trident Z Neo Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) RAM
The RAM
The motherboard supports 256GB of RAM, but let's curtail out enthusiasm by only -- only! -- installing 32GB.
- Capacity: 32GB (4 x 8GB)
- Type: 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM
- Speed: DDR4 3800 (PC4 30400)
- CAS Latency: 14
- Timing: 14-16-16-36
- Voltage: 1.5V
- Heat Spreader: Yes
- Features: Designed and tested for AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, optimized compatibility with AMD X570 chipset, sleek dual-tone aluminum heatspreader design, and fully customizable RGB lighting support
Samsung 970 EVO M.2 2280 2TB SSD
The Storage
Since the motherboard has support for three M.2 drives, and this is a high-performance system, we might as well make use of them by installing a 2TB Samsung 970 EVO M.2 2280 SSD (if you feel you need more space, add another, or some spinning storage to suit).
- Form Factor: M.2 2280
- Capacity: 2TB
- Memory Components: 64L V-NAND MLC
- Interface: PCIe Gen3. X4, NVMe 1.3
- Controller: Samsung Phoenix Controller
- Cache: 2GB LPDDR4 DRAM
XFX Radeon VII RX-VEGMA3FD6 16GB 4096-Bit HBM2
The Graphics Card
A powerful CPU needs a powerful GPU, and they don't come much more powerful than this XFX Radeon VII. If one isn't enough, you can throw a few more into the system!
- Core Clock: 1400 MHz
- Boost Clock: 1750 MHz
- Stream Processors: 3840 Stream Processors
- Effective Memory Clock: 1 GHz (2.0 Gbps)
- Memory Size: 16GB
- Memory Interface: 4096-Bit
- Memory Type: HBM2
- Max Resolution: 4096 x 2160
- Cooler: Triple Fans
- Thermal Design Power: 295W
Cooler Master Wraith Ripper
The Cooler
No, a CPU that costs almost $4,000 doesn't come with a cooler!
This seven heatpipe, dual heatsink cooler is more than up to the job of cooling the Threadripper 3990X!$222 at Newegg
Seasonic PRIME TX-1000 Ultra-Titanium 1000W PSU
The Power Supply Unit
A fully-modular PSU (which helps reduce clutter and helps increase airflow) that features a Fanless Mode for when quiet is needed. But this unit comes with everything you need to power a monster PC.$280 at Newegg
Windows 10 Pro
The Operating System
There's some debate about whether the 54-core/128-thread Threadripper 3990X will work optimally with Windows 10 Pro, or whether it needs Windows 10 Pro for Workstation. Early testing suggested Windows 10 Pro created bottlenecks, but a statement from AMD claimed this was a testing error on the part of the tester.$200 at Newegg
The starting price for this system is $6,922, but if you start adding multiple M.@ SSDs, more GPUs, or you want to take the RAM up closer to the 256GB limit, then this will quickly spiral upwards!
