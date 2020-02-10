Mous Limitless 3.0: An iPhone case with a nifty hidden feature

I find it enormously amusing that Apple puts considerable effort into making thin and light iPhones, and then consumers shove them into huge, ungainly, bulky cases. However, given that the iPhone is as slippery as a bar of soap (and a whole lot more fragile), then it makes sense to put it into a case.

And there is no shortage of cases out there. Thousands. Possibly tens of thousands, in every color, material, and type you can think of. There are so many choices out there that I nowadays rarely mention cases. Some cases stand out by offering something above the rest, such as enhanced durability, but as a rule, people pick cases depending on their personal tastes.

Which is why I found it interesting that the Mous Limitless 3.0 iPhone case caught my eye.

Must read: Speed up your iPhone by clearing the RAM

The Limitless 3.0 comes in a variety of sizes, and with a variety of options for the back panel, including a variety of woods, leathers, and aramid fiber. I went with the aramid fiber for little reason more than I like the look. I have no idea if, beyond the look, it adds anything in the way of durability or robustness (it won't add ballistic protection, I'm sure of that!).

The case itself is made from polycarbonate and TPU, and feels tough and rugged, yet lightweight and soft to the touch. It offers good grip in all conditions, and seems pretty robust -- it's protected my iPhone from several drops and bangs already. As far as durability goes, there are a number of videos on YouTube by the Mous crew showing them tossing Mous-clad iPhones about, with little effect on the iPhone.

The case I've been using certainly feels like it offers the iPhone a great deal of protection, but without being too bulky in the hand or pocket. The raised edges at the top and bottom of the screen offer protection for the display without adding too much overall bulk to the case.

The interior of the case is lined with some nice fuzzy microfiber material that prevents the handset picking up scratches and scuffs while in the case.

But the one hidden feature of the Mous Limitless 3.0 that I like is the hidden slot for storing a SIM eject tool along with a couple of nano-SIM cards. As someone who swaps SIMs in various devices, this is a handy touch, and one that I've actually grown quite attached to. Sure, I have to disrobe the iPhone from the Mous case to get at the tool and SIMs -- which isn't an easy task, but gets easier with practice -- but it's a great, super-safe, super-secure way to transport a couple of SIMs when out and about.

For a traveler who swaps SIM cards, this is a very handy feature. And while I was initially worried that the SIMs and tool might scuff or scratch the back of the iPhone, this doesn't seem to be a problem.

The Limitless 3.0 also features built-in magnets that allow it to connect to a number accessories -- car vent mount, a suction mount, and a wallet -- but I can't comment on these features as I didn't purchase these accessories, but I have to admit I'm curious about the suction mount as it seems handy.

All in all, the Mous Limitless 3.0 is a nice, robust, well-designed case that actually stands out from the very large crowd. At $59.99 for the aramid fiber version the wood and leather variants cost an additional $10), the case is not cheap, but the build quality and materials aren't cheap, and if it protects the iPhone from damage, it's money well spent.

This is a case that will outlast your iPhone.

See also: