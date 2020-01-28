Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 update for iPhone, with lots of bug fixes

Apple has released the first iOS update of 2020. iOS 13.3.1 fixes a whole raft of bugs, including adding a setting for to control the use of location services by the chip.
Must read: The ultimate MacBook USB-C accessory just got better
The update, which clocks in at around 300MB, depending on device, contains a whole raft of patches and improvements.
- Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode
- Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip
- Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro
- Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the "Load Remote Images" setting is disabled
- Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail
- Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera
- Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi
- Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles
- Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod
Also released is iPadOS 13.3.1 for the iPad, which includes a subset of the fixes sent to iPad users:
- Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode
- Addresses an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the "Load Remote Images" setting is disabled
- Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail
- Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi
- Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod
Should you install it? It's too early to tell if this update contains any show-stopping bug, so if you are worried about this, it might be a good idea to hold off downloading for a few days (unless you're plagued by one or more of the above bugs that are fixed).
Updates can be downloaded over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
See also:
- iPhone owners are making use of iOS 13's location privacy features
- The Maker Knife v1.1: Expensive box cutter or premium tool?
- Sony WF-1000XM3 noise-canceling earbuds: Do they live up to the hype?
- Want the best charging cable money can buy? Get an Anker PowerLine+ III cable
- How to keep hackers, snoopers, and thieves out of your iPhone
- Five tips for stress-free tech travel
- Top gadgets for the security and privacy conscious (or the super paranoid!)
- The $25 accessory every MacBook owner needs
Join Discussion