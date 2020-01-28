Apple releases iOS 13.3.1 update for iPhone, with lots of bug fixes

Apple has released the first iOS update of 2020. iOS 13.3.1 fixes a whole raft of bugs, including adding a setting for to control the use of location services by the chip.

The update, which clocks in at around 300MB, depending on device, contains a whole raft of patches and improvements.

Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode

Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip

Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro

Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the "Load Remote Images" setting is disabled

Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail

Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera

Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi

Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles

Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod

Also released is iPadOS 13.3.1 for the iPad, which includes a subset of the fixes sent to iPad users:

Should you install it? It's too early to tell if this update contains any show-stopping bug, so if you are worried about this, it might be a good idea to hold off downloading for a few days (unless you're plagued by one or more of the above bugs that are fixed).

Updates can be downloaded over the air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

