Building an RTX3080 gaming PC

I don't have time for much gaming anymore, but fortunately I know plenty of people that do. The other day, a friend said that they'd managed to get hold of a Gigabyte GeForce RTX3080 graphics card.

A beast. And it should be for the $950 it cost.

These things are hard to get hold of, and it's not the kind of card that you shove into any old system. So, she wanted some advice on what else to buy.

The only limit: No spending more than $2,000 (excluding the money already paid for the GTX3080), and the processor had to be an Intel chip (not my decision, but makes it a bit easier for me).

That should be possible. With change for at least a pizza when it's done.

Note that the parts I've listed here DO NOT include a PC case (there are too many to choose from), any peripherals, or Windows 10.

Intel Core i7-10700K CPU Without overspending on silicon, this is a great chip for gamers. 8-core humming along at 3.8GHz. You can spend a lot more on more cores and more speed, but games aren't really all that optimized to make use of it. $380 at Newegg

Asus ROG STRIX Z490-G GAMING LGA 1200 Intel Z490 Intel Motherboard A great motherboard for a gaming system. Plenty of scope for components, lots of tweak and fiddle with in the BIOS, and a good, stable board. It's also got that gaming board look and feel. Not something I bother with because they quickly get a layer of dust, but it's important for some. $235 at Newegg

WD Black 4TB hard drives Workhorse drive for the games. My favorite high-performance hard drive for gaming. I actually recommended installing two, so there was enough space to breathe, but not putting all the eggs into a single basket. $190 at Newegg

SilverStone SST-ST1100-TI 1100W ATX12V 80 PLUS TITANIUM Power Supply This is not a cheap PSU, but in my experience, these are well-built and last when pushed hard. I've had SilverStone PSUs in systems that I've had running 24/7, and the Japanese capacitors seem to give them a long, reliable life. $320 at Newegg

Noctua NH-D15 SSO2 D-Type Premium CPU Cooler Going for something a little different for the cooler. Not the prettiest or the "coolest," but it works, is super reliable, and should be more than enough for what we have here. $110 at Newegg

The total price for the components came to $1,740 (excluding taxes and delivery, but including the two hard drives I specified).