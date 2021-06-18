Bullitt Group announces Cat S62 rugged smartphone, available from T-Mobile

Image: Bullitt Group

Last fall Bullitt Group released the Cat S62 Pro outside the US and then in April 2021 the S62 Pro launched in the US. The S62 Pro launched at $699 with a focus on the integrated thermal imaging camera that I will be testing this coming week in a shipyard.

The new Cat S62 does not have a thermal imaging camera, but many of the same features and specifications match the S62 Pro. Some of us work in areas known as hazardous zones so it was great to see the S62 certified for use in Class 1, Division 2, Group A-D, and T4 hazardous locations, which is something I haven't seen with other phones.

The Cat S62 will be released exclusively from T-Mobile for $498, as part of its Connecting Heroes initiative. This is a solid price for a rugged phone with all of these features and should be appealing to field workers and enterprise customers that need a phone that can withstand almost all elements.

Cat S62 specifications

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Display : 5.7-inch, 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 6

: 5.7-inch, 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Operating system : Android 10 (Android 11 update advertised for this fall)

: Android 10 (Android 11 update advertised for this fall) RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 128GB with microSD card slot

: 128GB with microSD card slot Rugged ratings : IP68 dust/water resistant, MIL-STD-810H shock resistant, -22 to 167-degree temperature resilience

: IP68 dust/water resistant, MIL-STD-810H shock resistant, -22 to 167-degree temperature resilience Cameras : 48MP and 2MP rear cameras. 8MP front-facing camera.

: 48MP and 2MP rear cameras. 8MP front-facing camera. Connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou, NFC

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/BeiDou, NFC Battery : 4000 mAh non-removable Quick Charge 4.0 and wireless charging support

: 4000 mAh non-removable Quick Charge 4.0 and wireless charging support Dimensions : 157.5 x 76.2 x 12.7mm and 260 grams

: 157.5 x 76.2 x 12.7mm and 260 grams Colors: Black

In addition to the key rugged specifications, the Cat S62 passed a bleach wipe test with 3000 cycles, pressurized alcohol abrasion test at 55gF per square centimeter over hundreds of cycles, six feet drop testing onto steel, and more. The phone is built to last and is Android Enterprise Ready. The display also supports wearing gloves and using it with wet fingers.

In addition to typical power and volume buttons, a programmable key is present so you can customize it for Google search, flashlight on, or another important app you need to launch quickly and regularly.