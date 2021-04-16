Cat S62 Pro smartphone with thermal imaging and ultra-rugged design launches in the US

Image: Cat Phones

The Bullitt Group is launching rugged devices and is the global licensee for Cat phones. ZDNet's Charles McLellan reviewed the Cat S62 Pro last fall and awarded it an 8.5/10 rating.

This is the third generation phone with an integrated FLIR thermal camera and that is clearly a focus for this rugged smartphone. There is a 4x increase in the number of thermal pixels over the last FLIR model and allows users to vary the intensity of MSX. Users can monitor a custom temperature range between -4°F to +752°F and alert the user when something falls out of the established range.

It has some of the highest durability ratings we've seen on a smartphone with IP68 and IP69 ingress protection, MIL Spec 810H, and more. It is also bleach resistant, chemical resistant, and fully waterproof and submersible with no additional case required.

The Cat S62 Pro is Android Enterprise Ready certified and will receive security updates over three years. It is available now from Cat phones, Amazon, Best Buy, Home Depot, B&H, and other online retailers for $699.