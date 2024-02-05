'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Secure a White Hat Hacker education for only $40
Standing out in a professional environment is hard, especially if that environment requires ample knowledge about hacking and all things cybersecurity. Luckily, you can increase your cybersecurity knowledge in a professional environment with a simple all-in-one bundle.
No matter how knowledgeable you are on the subject, you can use The Ultimate White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle to save on expensive cybersecurity programs and apply what you learn to the real world.
This comprehensive bundle features ten courses and nearly 100 hours of content on cyber security with a range of focuses.
The bundle includes a four-volume series of courses entitled The Complete Cyber Security Course, and it features focused breakdowns on hackers, networks, end-points, and more. Another interesting course featured in this bundle, the CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst Prep Course features 51 lessons and nearly seven hours of content designed to help you prepare for a CompTIA certification experience.
This course is taught by Nathan House with Total Seminars. House is a leading cyber security expert with nearly 25 years of experience advising some of the biggest companies in the world. He maintains an impressive 4.5/5 star average instructor rating.
Another popular course in the bundle, Cyber Security: Python & Web Applications features ten hours of content on how to offer IT and security support within the Python coding language. This course earned 151 positive ratings from over 1,600 students enrolled, and it covers vulnerability analysis, security scanning, password analysis, and more.
You can get The Ultimate White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle on sale for just $40 (reg. $110) for a limited time only.