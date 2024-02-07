'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Buy the JLAB Talk Pro USB mic for $48 right now
Recording audio is becoming more and more common in the age of content and podcasting. If you're speaking to your followers or collaborators or creating content of any kind, it's worth securing a reliable and affordable microphone that easily hooks up to your computer. For a limited time, you can get this JLAB Talk Pro USB Microphone on sale for just $48 (reg. $149).
Designed to be easy to install and plug into your computer, this microphone promises to capture a clear and detailed professional-grade recording. It utilizes four directional pattern modes — cardioid, omnidirectional, stereo, and bidirectional—which makes it a versatile solution that can support podcasting, ASMR recording, music recording, business calls, and more.
The JLAB comes with advanced gain control adjustments, so if there's any sensitivity or distortion, or if the sound feels like it's not totally there, you can fix it right up. It comes with an easy 3.5mm AUX input to easily plug your headphones in for your ideal podcasting setup. Its convenient USB design makes integrating this setup with your laptop or desktop an absolute breeze.
Nowadays, you turn on a podcast or watch a video on social media and the audio is all over the place in terms of the levels, difficult to understand, and plain low quality. This USB microphone is a great example of how you can produce and create clean-sounding audio for a minimal investment amount.
