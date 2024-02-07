'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get the Leelo AI Pro Plan for just $80
Content can be a game changer for businesses when it's expertly created and curated. The AI boom has added to the world of content creation possibilities for businesses of all sizes, and in addition to image generation and text writing, you can also generate original voiceovers using this new-age tool.
For a limited time only, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Leelo AI Pro Plan for just $80 (reg. $745). Designed to transform written words into lifelike speech, Leelo works with over 800 different voices, 142 different languages, and 15 distinct emotions. The platform also offers options for generating male, female, and children's voices.
Whether you're creating a social media advertisement, a commercial, or a verbalized call to action for your latest email campaign, Leelo is designed to help.
Once your account is up and running, you will be able to access all of your generated speech files from a secure cloud storage account. There will be no limit on the amount of usage you get out of a specific creation, and you can keep track of activity and usage via the user-friendly Leelo AI user dashboard.
The Pro Plan featured in this deal includes processing up to 80,000 words per month, an estimated audio duration of around nine hours. It also includes access to premium voices, commercial rights, audio widget integration, and standard technical support.
For a limited time only, you can get a lifetime subscription to the Leelo AI Pro Plan for just $80 (reg. $745) and a regular lifetime subscription to Leelo AI is also on sale for just $50 (reg. $443).