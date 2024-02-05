'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy this generative AI and design bundle for only $30
Generating content can serve so many purposes for modern professionals. Whether you want to build out your portfolio, create something original for a client or customer, or help grow your own brand — having a steady stream of original content can go a long way in supporting you.
To learn how to generate and curate such content, try checking out The Complete Generative AI Art & Design Mastery Bundle.
This comprehensive educational experience features seven courses and over 14 hours of content on generative AI tools and how to best leverage them for your needs. Let's look at a couple of examples!
Midjourney for Beginners: Getting Started with AI Artwork features ten lessons that are designed to help you understand Midjourney including its basic settings and specifically how it works. From there you can learn strategies for prompting and how to get the image results you desire most.
Another great course in the bundle, Generative AI Art for Beginners: Midjourney & Killer Text Prompt Tactics features 14 lessons and overall about an hour of content. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by verified students, this course includes breakdowns on framing in art and how to use modifiers to tailor artwork to your specific needs and desires.
This course is taught by Oliver Theobald—a machine learning author and instructor who wrote the best-selling Machine Learning for Absolute Beginners. Courses throughout the bundle are taught by instructors from Skill Success, which has been featured on CNN, Entrepreneur, and Mashable for its well-curated online learning experiences that span from business to lifestyle in terms of content.
The Complete Generative AI Art & Design Mastery Bundle is on sale for just $30 (reg. $133) for a limited time only.