Buy this Rosetta Stone and Microsoft Office bundle for only $200 now
Learning a new language can be tough, especially if you're trying to keep up with all of your work. To help with each of these challenges, you can take advantage of this limited time deal on lifetime access to Rosetta Stone and Microsoft Office for Mac or Windows for only $200, a savings of over 60%.
Rosetta Stone is a trusted language-learning service that's been around for over 27 years, and is praised by organizations such as NASA and TripAdvisor. With it you can study up to 25 languages and improve your pronunciation by interacting with its award-winning speech recognition software.
The bundle also features lifetime access to Microsoft Office for both Mac and Windows users, including Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Teams and more.
One caveat to note: While StackSocial is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Microsoft Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But their Office deal has been running for over a year, and the license that ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome bought through it for a personal MacBook last year is still working.
Only the Windows version features Access and Publisher, andt's important to note that Mac users will need to update your operating systems to Version 11 Big Sur or newer, and Windows users need to update to Windows 10 or 11, the latter of which is also on sale right now.
Take advantage of this deal for a limited time. Get Rosetta Stone and Microsoft Office for Mac lifetime bundle or grab it for your Windows PC on sale for $200 while this bundle-deal lasts.