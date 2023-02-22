Can't find Google Chrome's new battery and memory saver features? Do this

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Google has finally rolled out to the mainstream Memory Saver and Energy Saver features into the Chrome browser for Windows, MacOS, and ChromeOS.
These features are rolling out to everyone in the latest Chrome 110 update. I've been using these features since they were rolled out as experimental features in Chrome 108, and I have to say that I'm impressed by the improvements they bring.
But I'm hearing from several users who aren't seeing the settings for these features.
Don't worry, here's how to switch them on.
You can check which version you are on by going to the browser's settings and choosing About Chrome, or by typing the following into the address bar and pressing Enter:
chrome://settings/help
If you are not yet running version 110 or higher, you need to update (which you can do from the screen that gives you the version information).
One rub here is that Google is dropping support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 with this release, so if you're still using these aging operating systems, you don't get this update.
Click on the three dots, then Settings, and look for Performance in the left-hand column.
If it's there, you're good.
Note that the Battery Saver feature only shows up on laptops.
If it's not there, read on.
OK, still not seeing Performance or the Memory Saver and Battery Saver in Settings?
After making these changes, you'll need to relaunch the browser (you can click on the button that will appear at the bottom on the page to do this).
After the browser fires back up, go back into Chrome's Settings. You should see Performance and the settings you just enabled in there.
Also, check that the settings are enabled. If not, you can flip the toggle to switch them on.