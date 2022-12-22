3 Google Chrome extensions to boost productivity I'd never heard of before

iStockphoto/Getty Images

The other day I wrote about three Google Chrome extensions that I plan to use in 2023 to help myself become more productive (a fancy way of saying, waste less time) when I'm in the browser.

Well, some ZDNET readers kindly reached out to suggest a few more productivity-boosting Google Chrome extensions that I've not come across before.

I installed and used them, and here are three that are so cool that I want to share them with you.

These will definitely be used a lot in the coming year.

BlockSite: Block Websites & Stay Focused

BlockSite: Block Websites & Stay Focused. BlockSite

As the name suggests, this extension can be used to create a blocklist for websites you want to avoid, either all the time or just during work hours.

Along with the blocklist, there are advanced features such as scheduling, a focus mode that allows you to break down big tasks into 25-minute chunks, an adult content filter, and an insights tool that allows you to see how you've been using your time.

All in all, very powerful tool to help you take control of your time.

Get BlockSite: Block Websites & Stay Focused from the Chrome Web store.

Unhook -- Remove YouTube Recommended Videos

Unhook -- Remove YouTube Recommended Videos. Unhook

I love YouTube -- I even pay for the premium service -- but I find it to be one of those digital rabbit holes that can take away many hours of my time. I dip in to watch something interesting or relevant, and after about five tangents, I'm unironically watching a video about the importance of staying focused.

Unhook removes a whole raft of YouTube distractions, including the recommended sidebar, end-screen video suggestions, user comments, homepage-related videos feed, and trending tab, as well as turning off autoplay and annotations, and more.

And the great thing is, I can turn the extension off when I do want to go on a tangent-filled viewing session.

Get Unhook from the Chrome Web Store.

Noisli

Noisli. Noisli

This extension allows you to play background sounds to help you focus while you work, study, or relax by blocking other annoying noises.

Noisli creates a "personalized sound environment" with playlists of sounds to choose from.

This is one of those extensions that I was initially skeptical about, but I was amazed by just how quickly it grew on me.

Get Noisli from the Chrome Web Store.