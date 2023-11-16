Can't think of what gift to buy? Google's new AI tools will generate it for you

Google

Finding the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list can prove to be a challenging task. For that reason, Google is adding new generative artificial intelligence (AI) features in Search to make it easier to connect you to the perfect gift for your loved ones.

To help you on your shopping journey, Google has added a way for you to easily leverage AI to come up with gift ideas. All you have to do is describe the type of person you are shopping for in Search, and Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) will provide you with specific subcategories to explore.

For example, if you search "great gifts for home cooks", Google might show you subcategories, such as specialty tools, artisanal ingredients, culinary subscriptions, experiences, and more.

Google shares that the description can also be a lot more niche, such as "gift ideas for a 7-year-old who wants to be an inventor", and SGE will still provide tailored recommendations. This feature is available for SGE users starting today.

Google can also help when you know just what you want to get someone, but no matter how hard you look online, you can't find the gift online. Soon, you'll be able to use use a new AI image generator with SGE to bring that vision to life.

When shopping for apparel, you will be able to describe the exact piece of clothing you are envisioning, have Google generate a photorealistic rendition of your vision, and then use that photo to find matches.

Google-generated jackets. Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

This feature will begin rolling out in the US starting in December, and it will be made available for anyone who has already opted in to SGE.

Lastly, Google is expanding its virtual try-on AI feature to support men's tops in addition to women's tops. According to Google, products with the virtual try-on feature have received "significantly higher quality interactions" from users.

When shopping for men's tops in the Google app or any mobile browse in the US, hundreds of brands, including Abercrombie, Banana Republic, J.Crew, and Under Armour, will show up with a "try-on" icon.

Google-generated images of a top found on the Abercrombie website. Google

Once you see the icon, you can tap it, and select from 40 models ranging in skin tone, body shape, height, and size to pick the one that resonates with you the most. The aim is to give you a better idea of what the item would look like on you.

If you have not signed up for SGE yet, you can do so by following these steps.