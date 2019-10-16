Canva valuation hits $3.2b as it launches Canva for Enterprise

Canva has announced it has achieved a private valuation of $3.2 billion, as part of closing its latest round of funding.

The Australian tech unicorn has raised an additional $85 million with backing from Mary Meeker's Bond, General Catalyst, Bessemer Venture Partners, Blackbird, and Sequoia China.

Alongside its valuation announcement, Canva has launched Canva for Enterprise, a product catered to the design requirements of the 85% of Fortune 500 companies that already use Canva.

"Our vision for Canva has always been to empower the whole world to design, so we are excited to take this next step and cater to the unique needs of enterprises who want to enable their whole company to design on-brand presentations, marketing materials and social media graphics," CEO Melanie Perkins said.

"One of the challenges for enterprises who span offices, geographies and teams, has been to ensure consistent use of their brand, and we're really excited to launch a product that specifically solves these needs."

Some of the features within Canva for Enterprise include built-in comments, team dashboard, team folders, workflow approval, as well as built-in security and compliance with single sign-on and two-factor authentication.

Canva for Enterprise users will also have access to 70,000 design templates, 2,000 licensed fonts, 50 million images and videos, and 900 document types.

In addition, Canva announced its Canva Pro Affiliates program to allow existing Canva Pro users to earn up to $36.50 for each Canva Pro subscriber referred.

The company revealed there have been over 3,500 pre-registrations for the program and 1,400 partners have been onboarded.

In May, the Sydney-based startup landed in hot water after data on roughly 139 million Canva users was stolen when the company's graphic design service was hacked by infamous hacker GnosticPlayers.

Stolen data included details such as customer usernames, real names, email addresses, and city and country information, where available.

However, Canva co-founder and chief product officer Cameron Adams assured ZDNet in July that all systems at Canva were now secured.

"Mandiant came on as consultants, and our own internal security team have been fantastic in plugging all the holes and figuring out any other vectors that need to be looked at. They've done a whole audit of our entire system, thankfully there hasn't been too much we've had to fix up," he said.

"But [security] is definitely a strong focus now -- not that it wasn't before -- but there's now an extra layer of due diligence."

