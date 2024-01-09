'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Perform in-home health checkups and share data with telehealth providers with this device
While smartwatches now include lots of health and wellness tracking features, it's still difficult to get accurate health data at home, particularly in the age of telehealth. Enter the Withings BeamO: A single device that serves as a thermometer, electrocardiogram, oximeter, and stethoscope. The BeamO connects with the Withings smartphone application so that reports can be developed from the data.
Withings is known for making advanced medical-grade and FDA-cleared devices. The BeamO is designed for families to perform in-home checkups while also being able to aid doctors who are providing telehealth visits remotely. When you visit a medical providers office, this key data is often captured first prior to the visit, so now you will have the ability to gather this same data at home with a device that you can trust is accurate and effective, the company says.
An animated LED display is positioned along one side of the BeamO, so you can see the results on the device prior to syncing with the smartphone app. Sensors along the sides of the BeamO are used to capture your heart rate and SpO2 readings simultaneously. Core body temperature readings are taken with a noninvasive scan of the temporal artery. Heart and lung measurements are captured through the digital stethoscope using a piezoelectric disc.
Wi-Fi is used to sync the BeamO to your Withings account and then to your smartphone application. The BeamO's results are incorporated into the Withings app and other Withings-connected health products.
The BeamO has a retail price of $250 and is scheduled to be available in June 2024, following FDA clearance of its ECG capability.
The Withings app is also getting updated so that you can enter the details of your medications, and then set alerts and reminders to take those medications when prescribed. Side effects from meds can also be captured and shared with your medical provider.