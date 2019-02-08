Carbonite buys Webroot for $618 million

Endpoint security and threat intelligence provider Webroot has agreed to be acquired by Carbonite for $618.5 million. The cash deal is Carbonite's largest ever and part of its strategy to become a leading data protection company.

Carbonite said it plans to combine Webroot's cloud-based security service with its own backup and recovery technology to create a comprehensive endpoint security platform.

"Webroot dramatically accelerates our strategy, helping us become the leading data protection company," said Carbonite's CEO, Mohamad Ali. "Backup and recovery, combined with endpoint security and threat intelligence, is a differentiated solution that provides one, comprehensive data protection platform."

Founded in 1997, Webroot is a private company that secures endpoints and provides network protection, security awareness training and threat intelligence services. As for Carbonite, the Boston-based company is one of the myriad cloud backup storage services for consumers and small businesses.

Carbonite expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2019.

