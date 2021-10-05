Celonis acquires Lenses.io, launches Execution Graph

Process mining company Celonis has acquired Lenses.io and launched the Celonis Execution Graph, which tracks processes across systems and how they connect.

Celonis recently raised $1 billion in venture capital to scale out its Execution Management System (EMS). The Series D round valued Celonis at more than $11 billion. EMS manages and optimizes business processes across multiple systems, devices and edge applications. Celonis has systems for Salesforce and SAP as well as tailored platforms for accounts payable and receivable, procurement and order and inventory management. Customers include AXA, Cisco, Deloitte, Hitachi and Whirlpool to name a few.

According to co-CEO Alex Rinke, the idea behind Celonis is that enterprises are executing across just a fraction of available data.

The purchase of Lenses.io will bring real-time streaming data tools to Celonis. Lenses.io will bring real-time data into business execution and apply it to day-to-day operations. Lenses.io offers a developer experience for any Apache Kafka deployment including monitoring, observability, data governance, security and application development.

Celonis Execution Graph gives businesses a full picture of processes and how they influence each other via the company's Multi Event Log. Celonis Execution Graph will provide a visualization and mapping tool to ride along with EMS. Constellation Research principal Ray Wang has argued that business graphs such as Celonis Execution Graph will be the next battleground in enterprise software.

Key points about the Celonis Execution Graph:

Celonis Execution Graph will provide insights into interconnected processes across an ecosystem.

Celonis Multi Event Log powers the execution graph and gives a tool to identify friction points in interconnected processes.

Celonis Signal Link is another technology powering the Celonis Execution Graph. Signal Link allows companies to connect events from different processes.

In addition, Celonis outlined a partnership with Conexiom, a sales order and invoice automation company. Conexiom will be integrated into the Celonis EMS. Celonis and Conexiom will launch a joint product called Touchless Order Capture in Celonis EMS.

Here's a look at Celonis Execution Management System architecture.