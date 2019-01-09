CES 2019: Mobvoi announces TicWatch E2 and S2, fitness-focused Google Wear OS watches

The Apple Watch is clearly the best smartwatch for iPhone users while the Samsung Galaxy Watch may be the best for Android users. Mobvoi's previous offerings were the best Google Wear OS watches I've tested so these two new choices may be compelling for those who like Google's wearable platform.

Today at CES, Mobvoi announced two new Wear OS smartwatches, the TicWatch Express 2 (E2) and TicWatch Sport 2 (S2). These two smartwatches are the successors to the TicWatch E and S. Pricing and availability will be announced soon, but the TicWatch E and S were priced at $200 and less so that is what we can expect for the E2 and S2.

Also: Mobvoi TicWatch Pro review: Two screens really are better than one

Features of these two new TicWatches, include:

5 ATM waterproof rating

1.39 inch AMOLED 400x400 pixels resolution display

Bluetooth 4.1, 801.11 b/g/n WiFi, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou

Swim monitoring mode pre-installed

Battery capacity increased 30 percent over first generation

Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 platform

Google Wear OS platform

These two smartwatches can be connected to both Android and iOS devices. As shown in the feature list, the latest Snapdragon 3100 is not included in these watches, but these two watches are in the affordable range for Mobvoi. We have also seen some disappointing performance from Fossil's watch with the 3100 processor so the advantages of this platform are yet to be proven.