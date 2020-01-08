CES 2020: Mobvoi announces TicPods 2 Pro with AI-based motion and hands-free technologies

CES 2020: The Big Trends for Business Today's CES is as much a showcase for the latest business technology as it is for consumer electronics. Enterprise technologies like AI, data analytics, and 5G underpin the latest IoT gadgets, smart devices, and autonomous vehicles and will be on full display at CES 2020.

The fully wireless earbud market is huge and as look across my desk at five pairs of new models, 2020 is the year of the Apple AirPods competitors. One of the first out of the gate comes to us from Mobvoi Inc. via an announcement at CES 2020 in Vegas.

The new TicPods 2 Pro bring some advanced features we haven't seen on other wireless earbuds, powered by Mobvoi's AI technologies. The earbuds as sleek, coming in 42% smaller than the original TicPods with a matching slim charging case.

Image: Mobvoi

We will have a full review later next week after more testing, but in the meantime you can pre-order the TicPods 2 Pro for $125.99, a 10% savings during the pre-order phase. The headset is planned to start shipping on 15 January so there is only one week to place your pre-order.

The TicPods 2 Pro has an open-fit earbud design so there are no silicone tips to seal off the sounds around you. The earbuds are designed to direct sound into your ear without sealing off ambient noise.

AI features of the TicPods 2 Pro include quick commands, gesture motion controls, wake-up word, and touch controls. Unlike most headsets that rely on your smartphone's assistant, the TicPods 2 Pro has embedded direct voice commands for a few key functions. You can nod or shake your head to answer or refuse calls while the long stem of the earbuds are touch sensitive for easy control.

Qualcomm aptX audio support is provided, which is missing in most wireless earbuds available today. Bluetooth 5.0 is also incorporated for improved speed and range. A Qualcomm QCC5121 processor powers the AI component of the TicPods 2 Pro.

The earbuds have up to four hours of continuous life with an additional 16 hours provided by the charging case. One hour of playback time is provided with just five minutes of charging. That is pretty solid battery life considering how slim and sleek the earbuds are, just 4.4 grams each. There is even IPx4 support so the headset can take a splash or spill.

Let me know if you have any questions as I continue to test out the TicPods 2 Pro and stay tuned for the full review next week.