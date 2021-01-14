CES 2021: Asus decides ZenBooks need an automatically tilting second display

Image: Asus

Asus has decided to take the ScreenPads on its Zenbook laptops a step further, giving them the ability to automatically tilt.

On its ZenBook Pro Duo 15 -- which has an OLED display, support for up to 32GB of memory and 1TB of M.2 storage, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, a 92Wh battery, and a choice of an Intel Core i7-10870H or i9-10980HK -- Asus has put a 14-inch secondary touch display that can tilt to 9.5 degrees, whereas the ZenBook Duo 14 -- which packs an Intel Core i7-1165G7 or i5-1135G7 processor, GeForce MX450 and Iris Xe graphics, a 70Wh battery, as well as support for up to 32GB of memory and 1TB of M.2 storage -- has a ScreenPad that can tilt to 7 degrees.

Asus said the tilting angles reduce glare and reflections, and provides "endless ways to optimise and personalise workflows".

Elsewhere in its laptop range, Asus added an OLED panel to its ZenBook 13 OLED and the option of 11th generation Intel silicon or AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors.

For the ZenBook 14, Asus is pairing AMD silicon with Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics.

In its Chromebook range, the company announced the CX9, which will contain an Intel Core i5-1135G7, i5-1145G7, or i7-1185G7 processor, use Intel Xe graphics, and support up to 16GB of memory, and a pair of 1TB M.2 SSDs in either RAID0 or RAID1 configurations. The battery for the CX9 will be one of either 50Wh or 66Wh options. Asus said the Chromebook meets the US military MIL-STD 810H standard.

Asus also announced the Chromebook Flip CX5 that contains a 15.6-inch panel, one of an Intel Core i3-1115G4, i5-1135G7, or i7-1165G7 processor that provides either Intel UHD or XE graphics, up to 8GB of memory, and 512GB of storage.

Fellow Taiwanese laptop maker Gigabyte announced new Aorus and Aero laptops utilising Nvidia's new RTX 30 series laptop GPUs. The company said the new models are available for preorder.