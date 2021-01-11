CES 2021: HP updates home office line-up with Elite Dragonfly G2 and Folio headlining

Image: HP

HP has used its CES 2021 presence to launch what it has labelled computing innovations aimed at making the home office a "creative studio".

"With half of the global workforce still working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, new use cases for the PC are emerging for both consumers and employees remaining at home," the company said.

The first product in its plans to make work from home life better is the HP Elite Dragonfly G2, touted as the world's lightest compact business convertible, with a starting weight of less than 1kg.

The convertible 2-in-1 packs an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and new Intel integrated graphics, as well as 5G15 or gigabit-class 4G LTE connectivity, with an option for Tile. It also boasts recycled materials, including ocean-bound plastics.

New and improved features include Audio by Bang & Olufsen, which HP said was now AI-enabled for speech, music, and movies, while the company's new intrusion detection technology, called HP Tamper Lock, locks the PC if it has been physically opened or compromised and notifies the user.

The 13.3 inch HP Elite Dragonfly G2, in "dragonfly blue", is expected to be available in February, with pricing to follow shortly.

The HP Elite Folio, touted as transitioning seamlessly between laptop, tablet, and media mode, boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G compute platform with optional 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and up to 24.5 hours of local video playback.

The 13.5 inch 2-in-1 notebook PC features an optional HP Sure View Reflect privacy panel and a HD webcam with a built-in privacy shutter. It has a 76-degree field of view webcam, dual microphone array, and high-definition speakers with Audio by Bang & Olufsen. It's cased in vegan leather, too.

Weighing in at just over 1.2kgs, the HP Elite Folio is expected to be available in February, with pricing also to follow.

At 1.1kgs, the HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero boast using an 11th Gen Intel Core processor, integrated Tile capabilities, Wi-Fi 6, and optional 5G LTE connectivity options. In addition to options for the security features listed for the Dragonfly and Folio, it packs an integrated 720p HD camera, a third microphone, top-firing speakers, and also HP's AI-based audio play.

The EliteBook 840 G8 Aero measures 14 inches and packs up to 2TB of storage.

The design features a new magnesium chassis that contains 90% recycled materials, recycled plastics, and 100% sustainably sourced packaging. It's expected to be available in April. Pricing is again to be announced soon.

The 13.3-inch HP EliteBook x360 1030 G8 packs Intel Iris Xe Graphics and fast charging, boasting 50% charge in 30 minutes. The 14-inch HP EliteBook x360 1040 G8 also boasts a 75% recycled aluminium display cover, 75% recycled plastic display bezel, keycaps made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastics, and a speaker box made with ocean-bound plastics.

Both form factors have a powerful processor, strong security, and an optional 5G connection. Pricing and availability is scheduled for next month.

HP is calling the HP Envy 14 a "mobile personal creative studio". It's the company's first 14-inch laptop featuring colour calibration with Delta E <2 for colour accuracy. It boasts 16.5 hours of battery life and includes a physical shutter for the webcam, a dedicated mute microphone key on the keyboard, and features AI Noise Removal to mute background noise when using speakers, headphones, or the microphone.

The HP Envy 14 is expected to be available in February via HP.com for a starting price of $2,299.

The HP E24u G4 and HP E27u G4 USB-C Monitors promise a "clean desk" with reliance on fewer cables, with PC's power directly via a single USBC cable -- powering a connected laptop up to 65W. Both will be available from February.

Also announced was HP Smart Support and HP Business Boost.

HP Smart Support offers fast resolution to IT-related issues, with the platform explained by the company as putting the power of insights and AI into the hands of its customers through cloud-based telemetry.

"Smart Support securely provides HP Support Agents with device health insights and configuration data for them to quickly review, diagnose, and troubleshoot device-related issues to keep support calls short giving employees time back to get work done," HP said.

This new option can be downloaded on select HP commercial devices from this month.

Meanwhile, HP Business Boost offers support for SMBs to help manage remote workers.

