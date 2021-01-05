CES 2021: Dell launches monitors, Latitude, OptiPlex, Precision devices aimed at work's new normal

Dell Technologies CTO John Roese on the new normal for work Watch Now

Dell Technologies is positioning its portfolio for the new normal of work, which is expected to feature a lot of collaboration, tools to improve the worker experience and platforms for IT management.

A big theme at CES 2021 will be worker productivity and the new normal of work following COVID-19. For Dell, enabling collaboration and remote work and education is going to be an ongoing theme. Dell Technologies CTO John Roese recently noted that the company is working to rethink remote work and education.

Ahead of CES 2021, Dell put multiple building blocks in place for its future of work plans.

The highlights of Dell's productivity launches include:

A 34-inch curved monitor designed for video conferencing. The monitor is certified for Microsoft Teams and has a dedicated button to launch the app. The starting price is $1,049 with availability Feb. 16. The monitor also has 24- and 27-inch options.

OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, a flexible modular all-in-one PC designed to save space. The PC includes built in artificial intelligence with Dell Optimizer. The starting price is $769 with stand (display not included) with availability Jan. 28. The OptiPlex 3090 Ultra will be $659 with fixed stand and no display.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved UHD Monitor, an ultrawide curved monitor that has ComfortView Plus and Thunderbolt 3 and RJ45 connectivity. The starting price is $2,099 with availability Jan. 28. There are also 38-, 27- and 24-inch curved monitor options.

Dell 65 and 55 4K Interactive Touch Monitors available March 30.

Latitude 9420, a laptop that includes an advanced camera system with automated SafeShutter 3D speakerphone, ExpressConnect for 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity and a larger screen. The laptop will be available March 9 with pricing to be determined.

Latitude 7320, a 13-inch detachable device that is smaller than the previous generation. The laptop is also easily serviceable for corporate IT departments.

Latitude 5420, which features bioplastics from trees in the lid and has a lower carbon, water and energy footprint.

Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation, which will start at $1,189 with availability Jan. 12.

Dell's laptops have 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors, 5G, WiFi 6E, various screen sizes. Some devices, like the Latitude 9420, are in the Intel Evo program. The devices also have security built in at the supply chain level.

In addition, the Dell work devices and monitors are designed to work with Unified Workspace as well as Dell's PC-as-a-service efforts.