CES 2021: Razer shows off 'smart' prototype mask with so-called sterilisation charging case

Image: Screenshot/Razer

Razer claims it has developed a "smart" mask that can ensure the "highest degree of safety".

Dubbed as Project Hazel, the mask, according to Razer, features an N-95 medical-grade respirator, and a detachable and rechargeable disc-type ventilator that can supposedly regulate airflow, while also filtering "at least 95% of airborne particles".

The prototype comes packaged in a wireless charging case that Razer said is lined with a UV light interior which it claims can automatically sanitise the mask of bacteria and viruses while it charges.

To address muffled voices that are often faced by mask wearers, Razer has implemented its patent-pending VoiceAmp technology that uses a built-in microphone and amplifier to enhance a user's speech for clear communication while wearing the mask.

In addition, the mask features a clear design so users can experience "more seamless social interaction" with others, as they'll be able to see the user speak.

Razer added the mask is made from waterproof, scratch-resistant material, is lined with silicon, and has adjustable earloops to allow for a secure fit.

At the same time, interior lights have been fitted onto the mask that will automatically activate in the dark, which Razer said would allow wearers to "express themselves clearly regardless of lighting conditions". Users will have the choice of 16.8 million colours to choose from to customise the colour of the lights.

Razer said it will continue to develop and improve Project Hazel through further testing and user feedback.

"Razer acknowledges the uncertainty in the road ahead, and so it was our duty to help protect our community members and prepare them from invisible threats," Razer CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan said. "The Project Hazel smart mask concept is intended to be functional, yet comfortable, and useful for interacting with the world, while maintaining a sociable aesthetic."

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Razer donated 1 million surgical masks to frontline healthcare workers.

At the time, Tan said everyone had a part to play in fighting the virus, and that it doesn't matter which industry is usually the business' focus.