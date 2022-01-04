HP's HyperX gaming peripheral brand showed off its 2022 lineup of devices at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. Although the company attended the event virtually, like so many others, it offered revamped models and new additions for its headset, controller, mouse, and keyboard lines.

Mouse

HyperX

There's only one mouse on offer within this year's lineup, but it's a major step for HyperX: its first entry into the ultra-light wireless mouse category. The Pulsefire Haste Wireless Gaming mouse closely mirrors its successful wireless predecessor in shape and size, with a price bump from the wired version's $50, to a slightly higher $80. This positions it as a direct competitor to offerings from Glorious PC Gaming Race and other budget-minded wireless ultra-lights, and well below the $120+ that most newer entries from the likes of Logitech ask.

Specs include 100 hours of runtime per charge, 3200 maximum DPI, six programmable buttons, USB-C charging, IP55 water resistance (especially important given the unit's honeycomb design), TTC Golden micro dustproof switches, pure virgin-grade PTFE feet, and, most importantly, a weight of just 61g, only 2G more than its wired counterpart.

Availability: February 2022 for $79.99

Headsets

HyperX

Headlining HyperX's refreshed headset line is the Cloud Alpha Wireless, a gaming headset the company claims is capable of providing 300 hours or battery life on a single charge. The hardware includes 50mm drivers, a detachable mic with built-in noise cancellation, on-ear controls, and 20 meters of range. All of this is housed in an exterior that was designed to mirror the design of the original, wired Cloud Alpha headset while providing a "slimmer, lighter" design.

HyperX is clearly positioning this model at the top end of the wireless gaming headset market, with a feature set that can compete directly with models like Logitech's G Pro X and Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro. That, of course, includes a price to match.

Availability: February 2022 for $199.99

HyperX

The updated HyperX Cloud II headset is a wired entry that includes virtual 7.1 surround sound provided by its included USB audio control box. Other features include independent, on-device audio and mic volume controls, one-button 7.1 toggling, and custom-tuned 53mm drivers. It can be used with PC, consoles, and any device supporting CTIA standard connectors.

Availability: March 2022 for $99.99

HyperX

Last up is HyperX's most budget-friendly entry, the Cloud Core headset. This model utilizes DTS Headphone:X to provide "3D audio spatialization," which the company claims will enhance in-game immersion. Features include an aluminum frame, and detachable, noise-cancelling mic that's both Discord and TeamSpeak certified.

Availability: January for $69.99

Controller

HyperX

The Clutch Wireless Gaming Controller is designed to be used either with a mobile device docked to its included clamp, or connected wirelessly via its included 2.4GHz receiver. This means it can be connected to compatible PCs, consoles, and Android devices via USB-C or Bluetooth. It sports a familiar layout reminiscent of Microsoft's Xbox controllers, and offers 19 hours of battery life per charge.

Availability: March for $49.99

Keyboard

HyperX

Finally, HyperX unveiled its newest crack at the increasingly popular 65% keyboard form factor, the Alloy Origins 65. The mechanical board eschews switches like Cherry, Kailh, or Gateron in favor of HyperX's own proprietary switch, which the company claims will last through 80 million actuations. Other features include RGB backlighting, double-shot PBT keycaps, and the ability to store up to three profiles on board for easy travel. The Alloy Origins 65 will come in two versions: one with HyperX's Red linear switches (think Cherry reds), and one with its Aqua tactile switches (Cherry Blues).

Availability: February for $99.99

HyperX has long been known for its Cloud brand of gaming headsets, but its recent infusion of monetary backing provided by new owner HP, as well as unexpected successes like the launch of the original Pulsefire Haste mouse have pushed its name to the forefront of more minds in recent months.

The company warns that COVID-19 supply chain issues could delay any or all of these launches, but promises that it is "taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery."