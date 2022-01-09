CES 2022: Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra moves closer to full autonomy

When I first tried out a robotic vacuum, I was pleased that it would move around the floors gathering up pet hair that accumulated daily, and accepted that it missed a lot. Over the past couple of years, companies have vastly improved robot vacuums with floor mapping, reliable coverage and docking, smartphone apps to track performance and maintenance, and much more. These vacuums are now a part of our home appliance tool chest, but still require someone to clean and maintain them.

The new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra improves on an already great line of vacuums with features and functions designed to take care of more and provide more cleaning services. It will be available from Amazon in the 2nd quarter of 2022 for a MSRP of $1,399.99.

Minimal interactions are required of customers with the S7 MaxV Ultra thanks to its new Empty Wash Fill dock that scrubs the mop, cleans the dock, and holds up to seven weeks of dust collected by the vacuum. Mapping has always been a powerful feature of Roborock, but now we see full 3D mapping support and much better obstacle avoidance. The older model I have now still travels over wires and other obstacles, often causing it to stop and require manual object removal.

AI is now present in the vacuum with ReactiveAI 2.0 combining light 3D scanning and a neural processing unit to improve object identification and avoidance. LiDAR navigation, called PreciSense, is also present so that accurate mapping of your floor plan is captured by the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. If you want to talk to a pet or family member, then remote viewing and communication is there for you too.

Faster charging is also supported so if you have large areas that need cleaning, then the vacuum will recharge 30% faster and get back to work. If you have a mix of carpet and hardwood floors then the vacuum is intelligent enough to clean both types of flooring in a single cleaning session. Given this capability, I may finally be able to leave the hardwood mopping to a robotic vacuum.

The smartphone app now shows your home in 3D, matrix, and 2D views with options to setup cleaning zones and times for cleaning designated areas. The vacuum will also recognize and recommend the right amount of suction power and scubbing intensity for each space so it will perform the best job possible and maybe even better than if you performed the work manually. The S7 MaxV Ultra can even operate with a maximum suction power of 5100Pa, more than double the S6 MaxV.