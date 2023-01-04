CES 2023: AMD, BMW headline the tech show on Wednesday

CES 2023 doesn't officially kick off until Thursday, but the world's biggest tech conference is sure to make news on Wednesday, when two major CEOs take the stage. On Wednesday evening, both AMD CEO Lisa Su and BMW CEO Oliver Zipse will deliver keynote addresses, setting the tone for the event.

On top of that, several major companies including Sony, Samsung and LG Electronics are holding news conferences on Wednesday. Both keynote addresses and all of the news conferences will be livestreamed from Las Vegas. Check out the full CES agenda here.

Here's a look at what to watch for:

More processing power from AMD

Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), speaks during a launch event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AMD's Lisa Su delivers the CES Keynote on Wednesday at 6:30 pm PT. The event, held at the Venetian Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas, will be livestreamed here.

CES says the Su will "share AMD's vision on how high-performance and adaptive computing transforms lives by addressing the world's toughest problems."

Su's appearance at CES comes on the heels of a strong year for AMD. The chipmaker back in August unveiled its new "Zen 4" architecture Ryzen 7000 series processors, delivering a major performance boost for high-end PCs. AMD is sure to build on this momentum at CES, where processing power is always important.

The future of mobility with BMW

BMW

Oliver Zipse, BMW AG Chairman of the Board of Management and CEO, will take the stage at the Pearl Theater in the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas at 8 pm PT on Wednesday.

According to CES, he will "showcase how the future of mobility can merge the real and virtual worlds, and present BMW's vision of the 'ultimate digital driving machine.'"

The automotive sector is making a strong showing this year at CES. In fact, with nearly 300 exhibitors from the auto industry, CES 2023 is "one of the largest auto shows in the world," the conference says. From innovations in self-driving tech, vehicle connectivity, sophisticated in-car consoles and electric vehicles, there's plenty to showcase in the automotive sector.

News from major brands

When brands like LG, Sony and Samsung deliver news, we can expect to hear some emphasis on sustainability, another major theme of this year's CES.

News conferences on Wednesday will also highlight the theme of mobility. Look for interesting announcements from Brunswick, the world's largest marine manufacturer, which is launching new products to develop the "future of recreational boating." Automotive supplier Valeo is also making news, along with mobility company AVL.

Other familiar brands with news conferences on Wednesday include Panasonic, Canon, TCL and Bosch.