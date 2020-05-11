CFOs confident in reconfigured work, processes, offices, but employees wary, says PwC survey

Chief financial officers are becoming more confident that they can safely implement back-to-work plans with reconfigured offices and safety procedures, but employees are not so sure, according to the latest PwC CFO survey.

At a high level, two thirds of CFOs are "very confident" that their company can create a safe workplace. That new workplace is likely to include more flexible work models as 68% say transitions to remote work have made their companies better.

But the wild card is that employees may be a harder sell. Among CFOs, 47% were very confident they could manage their employees' well-being and morale. According to PwC's COVID-19 Employee Pulse Survey, 61% of workers are concerned about their employer using a wearable device to track location and proximity to those infected, 52% worry about workplace cameras and 49% are concerned about required COVID-19 testing.

Add it up and the reboot of work and the economy is likely to have some growing pains. A few takeaways:

58% of CFOs are planning to alternate crews and change shifts as work resumes on-site.

43% of CFOs plan to make remote work a permanent part of the mix for roles that allow it, but that is down from 49% two weeks ago. OpenText won't reopen half of its physical offices post COVID-19 pandemic

73% of respondents plan to reconfigure work sites to promote social distancing, up from 65%.

Overall, 72% of CFOs say that the COVID-19 crisis will give their companies better resiliency with another 68% citing work flexibility.

