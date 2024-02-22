Charge multiple devices wirelessly with this limited-time $40 deal

This wireless charging hub is $40 only this week. StackSocial

Keeping all your devices charged while maintaining a clean and uncluttered workspace or counter can be a real challenge. For those who are juggling the charging needs of a smartphone, smartwatch, earbuds, and more, consider taking advantage of this deal that's running through this week only. This Fast Charge 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Hub is only $40 (reg. $99.95).

This well-designed hub features three dedicated spaces for wireless charging. These spots can power up smartphones, smartwatches, and AirPods. Stylish and well-spaced, the hub can hold each of these devices comfortably without them piling onto each other, and without taking up too much space on your desk or night table.

In addition to its wireless charging support for three devices, this accessory also comes with a USB port in the back, so you can plug in a fourth — perhaps a tablet or another phone — with the included power cable while the others are charging wirelessly. This port makes the hub usable for devices that require a USB connection or that don't have wireless charging capabilities, or simply for a fourth device when the wireless charging pads are all being used.

This versatile and well-built charging hub is designed to be compatible with a wide range of modern smartphones and devices. That does include the two most popular and well-known groups — iOS and Android devices.

For those who are looking to simplify a cluttered charging area or workspace, or anyone else who is in need of a better charging solution, you will not want to sleep on this limited-time opportunity.

Through this week only, you can get this Fast Charge 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Hub for only $40 (reg. $99.95).