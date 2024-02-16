Charge your iPhone faster with this speedy charger — $40 for Presidents' Day

This wireless, fast-working iPhone charger is nearly 70% off. StackSocial

Keeping your phone charged throughout a busy day can be an easy thing to overlook. Sometimes, the added effort of having to place a cord and slide it directly into the charging port of your iPhone can be enough to make you subconsciously procrastinate plugging it in until it's too late. To help bring you into the future in style, our limited-time Presidents' Day special features this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for an iPhone on sale for just $40 (reg. $119).

Designed to work and support the iPhone 12 and newer models as well as Qi-enabled devices, this wireless charger takes away the hassle of finding and plugging in a cord. It features a sleek and stylish charging base that uses strong magnetic absorption to keep your phone from sliding off while it's powering up. It comes with built-in features to protect your phone's health and longevity, including overcharging and overheating preventatives.

Promised to work faster than your typical wireless charging devices, the Speedy Mag Wireless Charger is said to power up your phone in just 30 minutes. This model comes with a white color and a nice matte finish. You can also opt for a blue option or a black option.

This limited-time Presidents' Day deal will not be around for long. Make keeping your phone charged as convenient as putting it down. Reduce the amount of time you need to wait for your phone to finish charging before you can leave the house, hop on a work call, or use it for any of your other day-to-day needs.

During our limited-time Presidents' Day special, you can get this Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for your iPhone on sale for just $40 (reg. $119).