Instacart partners with Chase and Mastercard to issue its first credit card

Credit card issuer Chase announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with Instacart and Mastercard to issue the Instacart Mastercard. It will launch sometime this year and will be issued as a World Elite Mastercard.

The press release doesn't outline the specific perks the Instacart Mastercard will include. However, there are several perks that all World Elite Mastercards typically include.

Cardholders can expect exclusive offers with DoorDash, HelloFresh, and Lyft. Protections include cell phone insurance and ID Theft Protection. Cardholders also get the World Elite Concierge service, a ShopRunner membership, and access to Mastercard's VIP Experiences.

The press release does state that cardholders will "earn accelerated points on purchases across the Instacart marketplace." In an email, Heather Caufield with Chase Communications explained that Chase isn't ready to share specific details yet, but she said that the points earned can be redeemed with Instacart in flexible ways.

According to Instacart, the company has partnered with over 700 national, regional, and local retailers, and it operates within all 50 states.

Asha Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of Instacart, said in the press release, "With the new Instacart credit card, we'll be able to deliver even more ways for customers to save as they shop, and make Instacart the most affordable way for people across North America to get the food they want, from the retailers they love, delivered faster than ever before."

Chase and Instacart have partnered since June 2020 to promote limited-time Instacart offers; Mastercard and Instacart have offered similar deals in the past.

Chase cardholders can currently access a free Instacart Express membership and receive $10 off their next order of $35 or more, through April 30, 2022. Cardmembers can sign up through January 31, 2022.