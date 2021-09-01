Chrome will now let you keep searching without hitting the back button

Image: Google

Google has announced three new experiments to play with in Chrome beta, with the first allowing users to keep searching without needing to hit the back button.

In a bid to make it easier to navigate from one search result to the next in Chrome, Google is experimenting with adding a row beneath the address bar on Chrome for Android that shows the rest of the search results, without having to go back.

As explained in a blog post, the feature can be enabled in Chrome beta by switching on the #continuous-search flag on Android.

Still on searching, the second feature announced is "cards" on the new tab page that lets users pick up where they left off based on their browsing history, providing they're signed into Chrome.

"Looking for that taxes spreadsheet you opened yesterday, but don't want to spend time searching through your history?," Google asks.

"The cards make it easy to revisit past activities or tasks, like planning a meal, shopping for a gift or working on a document in Google Drive."

The feature can be used by enabling a computer's the #ntp-modules flag.

Using recipes as an example -- #ntp-recipe-tasks-module -- Google said a user can find recently visited and related recipes when they open a new tab. Documents -- #ntp-drive-module -- will navigate back to recently opened documents in Google Drive. Similarly, shopping cart -- #ntp-chrome-cart-module -- is touted as allowing a user to pick up online shopping where they left off.

"When you step away or browse on other sites, you can jump back into your open carts just by opening a new tab," the blog adds.

Google will now also let users highlight and share quotes, with quote cards.

"Want to share an interesting tidbit from an article you're reading? It's easy to do so with quote cards in Chrome," Google said.

Calling it a new experiment on Android, the feature will allow the user to create a stylised image from their selected text. It can be tested by enabling the #webnotes-stylize flag on an Android phone or tablet.

Once enabled, the user will simply need to long press a piece of text to highlight it, tap share, and select a template by tapping create card from the menu.

LATEST GOOGLE NEWS