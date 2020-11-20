Black Friday Chromebook deals: HP, Samsung, Lenovo, and more

Holiday Gift Guide ZDNet Recommends: Holiday Gift Guide 2020 Looking for the perfect gift this holiday season? Here's a great lineup of gift ideas and resources to get you started. Read More

Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, the shopping season has continued on as normal.

There is a massive range of technology, electronics, and gadgets on sale over the course of Black Friday 2020, and with it, you can expect good deals on Chromebooks to surface.

Chromebooks are minimalistic, highly-portable alternatives to traditional laptops. Google's ChromeOS is the standard operating system for these devices, which are most suitable for basic work tasks, email, and study. While Chromebooks are not generally suitable for resource-heavy applications, they have gained a following for budget-conscious users who need a device for remote work and travel.

Below, ZDNet has compiled a list of the best Chromebook deals on offer. Chromebooks generally sell quickly on sales days and so as some deals end and others expire, we will continue to update -- so make sure to come back and check for new deals.

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook $50 off To kick off Black Friday Chromebook deals, you can pick up an entry-level, affordable model over at Best Buy. The HP Chromebook is an 11.6-inch device sporting 32GB storage and 4GB RAM. $169 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook $200 off If you're looking for a Chromebook with higher technical specifications, Best Buy is offering a $200 discount off the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. This $799 tablet sports a 13.3-inch 4K display, 265GB storage, and 8GB RAM. $799 at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook 715 $170 off Walmart has decided to discount the Acer Chromebook 715 over Black Friday 2020. This Chromebook comes with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 128GB storage, and 4GB RAM. $379 at Walmart

Samsung Chromebook 4 $140 off Over at eBay, you can pick up the Samsung Chromebook 4 for a $140 discount. This Chromebook sports an 11.6-inch display, 32GB storage, 4GB RAM, and inbuilt Google Assistant voice control features. $259 at eBay

More Black Friday 2020 Chromebook deals

Here are some other noteworthy deals worth checking out: