Cisco announces new country manager for Brazil

Networking firm Cisco has appointed Ricardo Mucci as the new country manager for its Brazilian subsidiary.

Mucci succeeds Laércio Albuquerque, who has been promoted to a regional role in March as part of a strategy to accelerate the uptake and evolution of the company's networking systems in the region in a context of digital transformation.

Formerly head of Cisco's enterprise segment in Brazil, Mucci joined the company in 2017 as director of the firm's public sector practice. The new leader was involved in various projects alongside Brazilian city governments aimed at ensuring continuity of essential activities in areas such as health, education and the judiciary through the adoption of the company's technologies.

A veteran of the technology sector in Brazil, Mucci has been working in the field over the last 27 years. Prior to Cisco, the executive was the public sector director at Oracle and also held senior roles in companies such as IBM and Telefonica.

"As a leader focused on business growth and digital transformation, Mucci will play an important role in supporting our customers and partners in their digital journeys as businesses move towards the so-called hybrid model," said Laércio Albuquerque, vice president at Cisco Latin America in reference to the new country manager, who has also been working to expand the footprint of Cisco Networking Academy, the firm's education and employability program, through partnerships with governments nationwide.

"Companies and governments have been advancing rapidly in the digital transformation and we want to help our customers in the development of new secure applications and prepared for the future hybrid world, where the cloud must be at the center of everything", said Mucci, adding this vision will be made possible through the strengthening of the firm's channel ecosystem.