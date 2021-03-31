Cisco integrates IMImobile into Webex Contact Center

Cisco is bringing its newly-acquired customer engagement tools from IMImobile to Webex Contact Center, the company announced Wednesday. With the integration, Cisco aims to deliver a more robust customer experience as a service (CXaaS) offering.

The combined service brings together a range of technologies, Cisco said, including artificial intelligence, experience management, collaboration tools, omnichannel capabilities and programmability for customization.

Cisco acquired the London-based IMImobile in December for $730 million. The company's tools enable customer engagement across different devices, social media channels, messaging and voice applications.

With IMImobile's customer interaction tools, Cisco said its customers will be able to "understand and act on all the drivers of a customer experience - beyond the walls of the contact center."