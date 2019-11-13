Cisco tops Q1 expectations, forecasts Q2 revenue decline

Cisco reported better-than-expected first quarter financial results on Wednesday as it works through a continued slowdown in customer demand. Cisco said it expects revenue to decline in the current quarter, citing a challenging macro environment that's causing customers to pump the brakes.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net income of $2.9 billion, or 68 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings were 84 cents per share on revenue of $13.2 billion, up 2% year over year.

Wall Street was looking for earnings of 81 cents per share with $13.09 billion in revenue

For the current quarter, Cisco expects revenue to decline between 3% to 5% decline from the year-ago period, with EPS between 75 cents a share and 77 cents a share. Wall Street is looking for non-GAAP earnings of 79 cents per share with $12.77 billion in revenue, or an increase of 2.8%.

Cisco had indicated on its Q4 earnings call that it had begun to see some weakness in a challenging macro environment. Cisco now says that that weakness continued throughout Q1 and was more broad-based.

Breaking its Q1 revenue down by segment, Cisco said product revenue was $9.87 billion, up 1%, and service revenue was up 4% to $3.2 billion. Infrastructure platforms revenue fell 1% to $7.54 billion. Applications revenue increased 6% to reach $1.49 billion, and security revenue grew 22% to $815million. The "other" category fell 85% to $26 million.

Cisco CFO Kelly Kramer said software subscriptions now account for 71% of the company's software revenue.

"We performed well in Q1, growing revenue and delivering strong margins and EPS," said Kelly Kramer, CFO of Cisco. "With software subscriptions now at 71% of our software revenue, we are making good progress in transforming our business model. We continue to invest in our innovation pipeline to generate long-term profitable growth and deliver value for shareholders."

Cisco's shares were down around 5% after hours.