Cloud storage deal: Get 2TB of storage with end-to-end encryption for only $10

With the frequency and severity of cyber threats increasing practically by the day, it's become more important than ever to put strong measures in place to protect your privacy and your most confidential data. The most effective way to do this is to protect yourself online with an excellent VPN, and protect the files on your computer with encrypted cloud storage such as Internxt Drive offers. Since both of those services are ridiculously inexpensive, there is no excuse for leaving you and your data vulnerable.

The Internxt - 2TB Decentralized Cloud Storage: 1-Year Subscription that is currently available for just $9.99 offers zero-knowledge decentralized cloud storage with end-to-end encryption that provides uncompromising security. It encrypts your uploaded files and then divides them into fragments on your end so that you're the only one with the decryption key that is required to retrieve them.

However, in spite of its complex power, Internxt is very easy to use. The user interface is quite intuitive and the service is convenient to access. An app is available for all of your devices, including desktop and browser, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.

Also, while your files are supremely protected, sharing them is still a simple matter. Internxt Drive users can share their data over other cloud storage services such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Apple iCloud, and Microsoft OneDrive. That makes it easy for teams to privately collaborate with customized features and user-to-user solutions.

If you want truly private and secure cloud storage, it's hard to beat what Internxt offers, especially when you can get a year's subscription at a discount. As TechRadar notes: "Unlike popular cloud storage services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and Microsoft OneDrive, Internxt is a zero-knowledge file storage service that supports end-to-end encryption."

Don't pass up this chance to enjoy the peace of mind that a vast amount of high-security storage can offer. Get Internxt - 2TB Decentralized Cloud Storage: 1-Year Subscription while it's on sale for just $9.99, instead of the normal price of $126.