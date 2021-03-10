Cloudera stock plunges as quarterly, year revenue views miss Wall Street’s expectations

Data management software pioneer Cloudera this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that topped analysts' expectations, but offered an outlook for this quarter's revenue, and the full year, that missed consensus.

The report sent Cloudera shares down 12% in late trading.

CEO Rob Bearden remarked that the company's Cloudera Data Platform had "demonstrated significant momentum in the quarter."

Added Bearden, "Customers migrating to CDP increased from about 10% of our customer base at the time we reported Q3 to more than 15% of our customer base today.

"Most impressively, ARR [annualized recurring revenue] from CDP now exceeds $60 million of total ARR. The adoption of CDP for hybrid data cloud and data lifecycle use cases is what will drive future growth and we're very happy with this progress to date."

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose 7%, year over year, to $226.6 million, yielding a profit of 15 cents a share, excluding some costs.

Analysts had been modeling $221.4 million and 11 cents per share.

Cloudera said its total ARR at the end of the fiscal year was up 10% at $778 million.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $216 million to $218 million, and EPS in a range of 7 cents to 9 cents. That compares to consensus for $227 million and 2 cents per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $907 million to $927 million, and EPS of 35 cents to 39 cents. That compares to consensus of $945 million and 48 cents per share.