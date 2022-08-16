Cloudify DevOps 6.4 arrives. Here's what's new

Clodify DevOps integrates development and your production cloud. Steven Vaughan-Nichols

DevOps, the portmanteau of development and operations, has long been key to integrating building software and deploying it. Recently, companies such as Cloudify have used the same technique to bridge the gap between your homebrew applications and infrastructure and a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS),

In its latest release of its open source-based Cloudify DevOps 6.4, the company promises to enable your developers to turn their application and infrastructure resources into a self-service environment in a few hours. It does this by integrating your existing Infrastructure as Code (IaC) tools, such as Ansible, Azure Resource Manager (ARM), AWS CloudFormation, Kubernetes & Helm, and many others, with your GitOps and Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline. It also now works hand-in-glove with ServiceNow to set up a SaaS on your cloud of choice.

Add it all together, and you get what Nati Shalom, Cloudify's CTO and Founder, calls "Environment As A Service" (EaaS). In this newest edition, its remote execution functionality has been improved. This is largely because of its improved integration with ServiceNow and Terraform IaC. It also boasts developer interface improvements.

The result, according to Ariel Dan, Cloudify CEO, in a statement, "is a platform that allows apps and infrastructure to work better together in both legacy cloud environments as well as in cloud-native environments. It streamlines workflows and integrates the best tools across clouds throughout the application lifecycle, from developer self-service to automated Day 2 operations."

It does this with the following feature updates.

Cloudify 6.4's new workflow incorporates continuous update logic and provides a consistent interface. This enables users to customize the way update operations are handled. It also automatically detects resources that need updating and applies them as needed. When a resource fails, it also automatically triggers the healing and recovery of failed resources.

It also integrates with DevSecOps and cost estimation tools to ensure your applications don't violate regulations and cost policies.

The new user interface enables users to streamline taking an existing resource and turning it into a self-service environment.

Over 160 cloud environments and major infrastructure tools are ready to be used out of the box. All can be managed and accessed via a single catalog.

The idea behind all this is to replace what Shalom called a "bloated cloud management platform (CMP); we're creating an integration platform that enables teams to take the best of breed approach."

If that sounds appealing, you can try Cloudify SaaS for free or download the open source Cloudify.

Related Stories: