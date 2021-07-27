CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle deal for $70: Break into the industry with certified skills

StackCommerce

There has never been a better time to develop the skills required for a tech career, and having certification of those skills on your resume is the fastest way to get started. The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a non-profit trade association whose certifications are recognized worldwide. Official partner iCollege is now offering 16 courses that you can take at your own pace to prepare for certification exams in The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle.

There are several standalone courses that provide all the skills you need to begin working once you're certified. Learn all about hardware, software installation, troubleshooting, security, and networking in the IT Fundamentals class. The Linux course can start you toward a System Administrator career, while the Server course has 28 hours of content that will prepare you to work in all parts of the IT industry. A Project class gives you the skills to plan, coordinate and manage projects whether or not they are IT-related. And the Cloud lessons will qualify you to become a system administrator for cloud services.

Then there are groups of courses that will cover multiple aspects of the same field. For instance, the A+ class comprehensively covers hardware, networking, security, and more. Then one Accelerated A+ Core class includes mobile devices, while a follow-up Accelerated A+ Core module includes operating systems. There is also a Network course followed by an Accelerated Network class.

If you are interested in lucrative tech security positions, there are actually five courses covering different aspects of this field. You'll learn about best practices, core functions, pen testing, enterprise, and cybersecurity.

These courses are very high-quality and have proven effective. Karen w., one of many verified purchasers who rated this bundle a perfect 5 out of 5 stars, said that it's a good value even for people without any prior knowledge or experience:

"Worth the money. I'm hoping to get all the necessary certifications. It is comprehensive and easy to understand for anyone who is not familiar with computers."

You won't want to miss this chance to train for so many certifications whenever you are ready to, because these are the skills that can keep you advancing through a tech career for quite some time to come.