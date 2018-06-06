Computex 2018: AMD previews 32-core 2nd-gen Threadripper and 7nm Epyc processors

AMD has announced at Computex 2018 that it is planning to release its second-generation Theadripper desktop processor in the third quarter, with its top-tier CPU having 32 cores and support for 64 threads.

Built on a 12-nanometre process, the new Threadripper continues to use the same Socket TR4 as its predecessor; however, it has a new Zen+ architecture.

"The flagship processor -- the 32 core -- will have four ryzen die inside the package. Those are tied together with AMD's Infinity fabric, that allows those four die to act like one monster processor working altogether," AMD senior vice president and general manager of computing and graphics Jim Anderson said on Wednesday.

The original Threadrippers launched in August last year, with prices beginning at $550 and topping out at $1,000 for the 16-core model. No pricing on its successor was available on Wednesday.

On the server front, the company provided a glimpse of its upcoming 7-nanometre Epyc processor that is set to be sampled by partners in the second half of the year.

At the same time, Tencent announced an SA1 cloud service based on Epyc, and HPE released a new single-socket 1U server that will use an Epyc 7000 chip, and can hold 2TB of memory and 40TB of NVMe storage.

"AMD Epyc has enabled HPE to pack more performance into an efficient server design, removing the need for a second processor and reducing [total cost of ownership] for our customers," said Justin Hotard, HPE vice president and general manager of volume global business unit.

The company also showed off its 7-nanometre Radeon Instinct GPU set to launch later this year, with the company touting the machine learning capabilities of its open-source framework.

In April, AMD reported first-quarter net income of $81 million on revenue of $1.65 billion, up 40 percent from a year ago.

The company's computing and graphics revenue jumped 95 percent from the same time last year.

